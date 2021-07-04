Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HIMX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

