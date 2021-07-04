HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires 6,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $37.44 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

