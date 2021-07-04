HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,212,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares during the period. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,331. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

