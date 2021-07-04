HN Saltoro Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

HN Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.55% of BioSig Technologies worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGM opened at $4.17 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

