HNC COIN (HNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,148.00

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00011344 BTC on popular exchanges. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $273.22 million and approximately $48,148.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,406.20 or 0.99868371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.