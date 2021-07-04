Homeros Price Hits $0.0551 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Homeros has a market cap of $28.35 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.00761087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.89 or 0.07865825 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

