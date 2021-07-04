Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,427 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.63 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $415.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

