Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $631.44 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

