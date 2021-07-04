Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

