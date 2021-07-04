Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,308 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $32,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,523,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

