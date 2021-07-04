Huobi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.54 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.42 or 0.00030195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $90.54 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00744604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00080786 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

