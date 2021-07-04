Hyper Finance Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $766,836.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

