IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IAC traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.07. 303,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.