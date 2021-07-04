ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 22,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IBN opened at $17.28 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

