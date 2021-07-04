Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Cap of $10.95 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $10.95 million and $171,297.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00013539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167608 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,444.15 or 0.99938709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,280,065 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

