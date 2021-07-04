India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 2,676,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,256. India Globalization Capital has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

