Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock remained flat at $$11.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

IDCBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

