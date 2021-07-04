Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

