Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52.
About Industrias Peñoles
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.