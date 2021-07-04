Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

