Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
