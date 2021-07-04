Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27. Informa has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.