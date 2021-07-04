Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36. Infosys has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,148,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

