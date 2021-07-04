InfuSystem’s (INFU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. Analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.