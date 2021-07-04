InfuSystem’s (INFU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. Analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
