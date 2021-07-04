Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 288.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.