Insider Buying: LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Buys 6,700 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Gordon Wakeford bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,958 ($6,477.66).

Shares of LON LPA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. LPA Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

