Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Purchases $31,856.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 15,928 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 30,618 shares of MIND Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $61,236.00.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

