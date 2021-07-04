Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $272,276.64 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $272,276.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

