Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $6,296,092.43 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,574.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,576.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,428.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.