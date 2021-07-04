Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 1,635 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.