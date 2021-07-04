Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,617. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

