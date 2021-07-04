Insured Finance Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $45,048.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00135999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00167483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.47 or 0.99850325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,925,618 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

