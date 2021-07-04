Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after acquiring an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $121.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

