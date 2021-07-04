International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

