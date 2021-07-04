International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.