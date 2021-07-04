Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $67,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $938.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $566.21 and a 1 year high of $939.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

