Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.4% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $358.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

