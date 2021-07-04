Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
