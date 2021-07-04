Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 105,678 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 101,566 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

