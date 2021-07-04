Investors Purchase High Volume of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,252% compared to the average daily volume of 900 call options.

ARWR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

