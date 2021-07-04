IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $106,131.59 and approximately $6,179.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00768613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

