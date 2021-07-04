iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $38.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23.

