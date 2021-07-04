iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ESGD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 382,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

