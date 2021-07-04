iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,496,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 455,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

