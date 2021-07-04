iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,332 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,294,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 733,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,622,000 after buying an additional 356,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 1,278,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

