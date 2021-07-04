ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,100 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 1,205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $6.36 on Friday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITMPF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

