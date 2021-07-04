Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,777.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

