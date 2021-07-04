Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $11.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

FDS opened at $338.47 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.34. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

