Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

