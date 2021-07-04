Jefferies Financial Group Increases Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Price Target to $8.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $231.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

