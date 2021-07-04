Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

