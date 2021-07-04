John Dobak Sells 12,500 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Dobak sold 2,970 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $119,453.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00.

DMTK opened at $37.92 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

